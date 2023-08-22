Charges against man accused of threatening customers with a gun at pub dropped

By Witness Reporter

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of threatening customers at a Montrose pub in Pietermaritzburg.

Congolese national Kasungo Solomone Kalenga made his second appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a charge of pointing a firearm and being in the possession of a substance suspected to be drugs.

The court was informed that the complainant has withdrawn charges.

It is alleged that he got into an argument with a customer on August 13, who saw that Kalenga was holding a gun under the table, which made the customer’s girlfriend uncomfortable.

The pub’s manager told The Witness at the time that they called Mi7 and then went to talk to Kalenga.

The manager added that Mi7 called for backup and when they arrived, they talked Kalenga into handing over the weapon, cuffed him and called the police.

It was eventually found that the weapon was a gas-powered pistol.

Kalenga has been living in Oak Park for 15 months.