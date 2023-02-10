Charity campaigns take centre stage prior to the Midmar Mile

Jerry Barnes

The ongoing activities of the 50th aQuellé Midmar Mile officially kicked off on a high note on Thursday at Midmar Dam.

The charity campaigns took centre stage with different organisations represented by friends, family members and colleagues participating to raise funds.

ALSO READ | Midmar Mile: Celebrating Townsend’s legacy

Most of them braved the cold weather and drizzle to take part in the event for various personal reasons.

The majority of the swimmers enjoyed the weather and indicated that conditions and temperatures were “just perfect” for swimming.

One of the social swimmers from Montrose, Rosemary Chite, told The Witness that she was not taking part to compete but to raise awareness about different types of cancer and to raise funds for PinkDrive.

It’s not always about competing in an event like this. I am here for a good purpose and that is to raise funds for charity. READ MORE Team of Choice host Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-32 duel at Harry Gwala Stadium

PinkDrive’s KwaZulu-Natal marketing coordinator, Janice Benecke, from Durban, said her organisation always takes part in the annual aQuellé Midmar Mile to raise awareness and funds.

ALSO READ | Stars return for Midmar Mile

Benecke said they were grateful, blessed and very lucky because people always come out in numbers to support their campaign. Benecke also confirmed that the organisation had already raised about R800 000 and the figure was likely to go up.

PinkDrive’s national marketing manager, Nelius Du Preez, indicated that anybody can take part in any sports event, such as the Midmar Mile, to raise funds for charity.

Other charity organisations that took part to raise funds were Happy Bundles and the Chad le Clos Foundation.