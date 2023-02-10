Charity spirit at the Midmar Mile

Jerry Barnes

The brotherhood, sisterhood and the spirit of charity was strong on Friday on day two of the annual aQuellé Midmar Mile at Midmar Dam.

Again on Friday the focus was on raising funds for different charities such as Choc (Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa), Happy Bundles, the Chad Le Clos Foundation, Cansa, PinkDrive and Save The Rhino.

Couples, friends, family members, social swimmers, colleagues and companies such as Thembelihle took their campaigns to the water to raise funds for different charity organisations and for personal reasons.

Married couple Craig and Vanessa McIlrath, from Gauteng, took part in the popular annual water event after losing their mother to cancer last Saturday.

We felt this is a great exercise to honour my mom and raise awareness about cancer. She unfortunately and suddenly passed away last Saturday after suffering with cancer for months.

Craig McIlrath on Friday told Weekend Witness that the Midmar Mile will always be a “perfect and proper” stage and an opportunity to raise funds for charity because it is “well-organised and the best”.

The swimmer who attracted a lot of attention and even made some people emotional was 18-year-old Deandre Pieterse from Springs, who was raising funds for Choc.

Pieterse told Weekend Witness on Friday that he was very grateful and praised God for being alive. He said that to raise funds for Choc meant a lot to him for a couple of “personal life reasons”.

He said in 2017 he had nine brain operations due to a bacterial infection that caused abscesses that required drainage every second day for two weeks.

He had to stay away from school for around five months.

Pieterse said he strongly believes that he was saved by the grace of God.

I just want to tell all cancer patients out there that the Almighty God is alive and there’s nothing impossible with him.

Today I was able to swim the Midmar Mile and, at the age of 11, I was operated on nine times in my brain.

I stayed in the hospital for 150 days, was in a wheelchair for two weeks but today I can walk, speak, eat and exercise. I want to say to the people out there, don’t lose hope, leave everything to God and he can heal us. That is why I am here today [Friday], taking part in the Midmar Mile because I wanted to be a sign of hope, raise awareness and funds for Choc.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Paul Lanterme became the oldest swimmer to complete the eight-mile swim at the age of 80.

To top this, he will be swimming with his grandson and son today during the family event.