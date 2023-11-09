Charred remains discovered in torched car

By Nompilo Kunene

Charred human remains were recovered in a burnt Audi TT during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the remains are suspected to be of 26-year-old Tashil Beemson.

Beemson left his Trenance Manor, Phoenix, home shortly after midnight to purchase snacks from a nearby service station.

“His torched vehicle was discovered a few hours later on the M27 near Waterloo in KZN.

A body that was burnt beyond recognition was recovered in the car. His family was advised that DNA testing would be conducted to confirm if the body is Beemson's.

Balram said details leading up to the incident have not been established.

Witnesses to the incident are requested to contact Rusa on 086 1234 333.