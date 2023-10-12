Chatsworth residents fed up with sewer leaks

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Chatsworth residents say that sewer and water pipe burst issues have gone on for years, with complaints to the municipality falling on deaf ears.

An oversight visit conducted by the DA in Chatsworth revealed a sewer-polluted river, sewage spillage on the road and burst water pipes that have not been fixed for months.

In Sheridan Street, Havenside, Chatsworth, a stream that runs throughout the community was polluted by sewage and, according to residents, this has been going on for more than four years.

“We have reported this issue to the municipality many times. The residents raised more than R15 000 to excavate along the stream for the water to flow in efforts to fix the pollution, which comes with an overwhelming stench,” said resident George Naidoo.

Ward 69 councillor Ganas Govender said the river has been polluted for as long as he has been a councillor.

He said the municipality inspected the area about a year ago and found that the pipe was interlinked with Yellowwood Park and went through a highway.

The municipality promised to divert the pipe and fix the issue then, he said.

The people are getting sick and the elderly people are also suffering from breathing in the toxins.

Govender added that the municipality’s environmentalist condemned the pollution and recommended the problem be fixed.

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the oversight visit in Chatsworth was in defiance of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s instruction that councillors should not expose the city’s failures or be allowed to do oversight.

He claimed that the municipality did not care about its people, adding that the city was deliberately prolonging fixing issues just for them to worsen and cost more to fix.