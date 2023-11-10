Chatsworth Sassa offices shut down

By Witness Reporter

The Chatsworth Service Centre, which houses the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) Chatsworth local office, has been declared unsafe for occupation.

The Department of Labour has, with immediate effect, issued three prohibition notices in line with section 30 of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act of 1993.

According to Sassa regional spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana, the notice prohibits allowing any persons accessing the premises until such time that the structural integrity of the building has been certified safe for use by a structural engineer.

It also prohibits the use of electricity until a valid electrical certificate of compliance is issued by a registered person and, lastly, it prohibits allowing any person access into the premises until such time that all health and hygiene issues have been addressed and remedial action taken to eliminate such hazards.

She said this meant that Sassa was not allowed to occupy or use this office until all the OHS issues raised in the three prohibition notices were resolved.

She urged Sassa clients to use Umlazi, Wentworth, Pinetown and Durban local offices to access Sassa services.

Clients can also use the online portal services.sassa.gov.za to apply for various social grants online.

Regional executive manager, Thamo Mzobe, said the agency was working around the clock to find alternative accommodation to ensure continued provision of service for the people of Chatsworth.

“We wish to apologise to our clients for any inconvenience that may be encountered during this period,” said Mzobe.

Contact Sassa on 033 846 3400 or 0800 601 011 during business hours, Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 4 pm.