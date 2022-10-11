Chief magistrate’s PA, Leandre Goliath, testifies in trial

Ingrid Oellermann

The Pietermaritzburg chief magistrate’s personal assistant says she heard “loud, angry voices” but did not hear local magistrate Divesh Mootheram insult her boss on a certain day in April 2017, as alleged.

Leandre Goliath was testifying for the defence at the resumption of Mootheram’s crimen injuria trial in the regional court sitting at Camperdown on Monday.

Mootheram is charged with crimen injuria for allegedly “injuring, insulting and impairing the dignity” of chief magistrate Mpho Evelyn Monyemore, by referring to her as a “corrupt black b***h” during an “angry” conversation with fellow magistrate Variksha Premrahj, who was a state witness in the case.

Mootheram alleges that Premrahj, senior magistrate Ashin Singh and Monyemore all conspired to falsely implicate him in the matter.

In his earlier evidence, Mootheram said that the crimen injuria charge against him was laid two months after he [and other magistrates] had lodged grievances with the Magistrates’ Commission against Monyemore and Singh.

Mootheram told regional magistrate Eric Vellam, that on the day of the alleged offence he was “angry” after finding a member of the public alone in Singh’s office with “personal files of magistrates, leave forms and statistics”.

This led to an “altercation” with Singh. He admitted using “foul language” but denied allegations that he assaulted Singh. He also denied that while talking to Premrahj he uttered the words he has been accused of saying in relation to Monyemore.

The defence led evidence that Mootheram became the target of a “victimisation” campaign, which involved the dissemination of nude photographs of him via WhatsApp and posted on placards during a street demonstration.

Goliath told the court on Monday that she did not really want to testify in the matter because she believes she “did not hear anything relevant to the case”.

She did so because she was subpoenaed.

She said she had no reason to lie for Mootheram.

Goliath said on the day of the incident Mootheram went to Monyemore’s office asking for the chief magistrate.

He was upset because there was someone in magistrate Ashin Singh’s office dealing with confidential magistrates’ files.

Mootheram asked her who the man was but Goliath said she did not know him.

She told Mootheram that Monyemore was not in and to report to acting chief magistrate Dieter Schultz, who was in the tearoom.

Goliath said after Mootheram left her office, Magistrate Premrahj went in and had said she could “hear” that Mootheram was upset and wanted to know what had happened. Soon after, Mootheram returned and asked Premrahj if she knew “who the guy is” in Singh’s office.

At that point I was preparing to leave [to go to HR] and I left the office [and them].

She said on her return 30 minutes later she heard “loud, angry voices” coming from Singh’s office but could not hear what was being said.

She refuted evidence by Premrahj that she was present and heard offensive words allegedly used by Mootheram.

The final evidence presented on Mootheram’s behalf was a copy of CCTV footage played in court showing the passage outside the magistrates’ offices and tearoom, where the alleged incident occurred. The recording showed the parties involved in the matter but did not have sound.

Defence advocate Shane Matthews and state advocate Frank van Heerden will present legal arguments in the case on Thursday.