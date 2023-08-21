Child (2) resuscitated after near-drowning incident

By Witness Reporter

A two-year-old girl was successfully resuscitated after she was found by her mother floating in a pool at her home on Mill Road in Avoca, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were called by neighbours just after 9 am.

He said when reaction officers arrived at the scene, they found that the child had been successfully resuscitated by neighbours who commenced Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the unresponsive child.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 arrived shortly and further stabilised the child.

Balram said the child was placed on a ventilator before being airlifted to hospital.