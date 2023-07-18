Child (4) electrocuted by illegal connection in Canelands, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

Four-year-old Fazira Aina was killed after she came in contact with an illegal electricity connection in Canelands, Verulam, north of Durban on Monday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by residents from the informal settlement just after 1 pm on Monday.

When reaction officers arrived at the scene, Balram said they were told that the child was rushed to Osindisweni Hospital using a private vehicle.

Balram said Fazira’s family later confirmed that the child was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“It was alleged that the child had lunch at her uncle’s residence. He was locking his home and was expected to escort the child to her residence after they had lunch together.

Aina was electrocuted after she allegedly held onto an illegal electricity connection running along the fence.

Balram said her uncle managed to break the connection and rushed the child to the hospital with assistance from his employer.