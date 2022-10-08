Child abandonment must stop

Nosipho Gumede

Child abandonment has been increasing in South Africa over the years, with babies being dumped in bins, near streams and outside people’s houses.

Earlier this week, an unknown woman abandoned a baby girl near a stream in Dawncrest, KwaZulu-Natal, and left a note.

In the note, the woman wrote that she tried to speak to social workers twice for assistance with no luck, and that abortion was not an option for her.

Weekend Witness spoke to Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela on the process when someone wants to give up their baby.

Department of social development

Memela said there are a lot of options made available by the government to ensure that children are safeguarded.

According to Memela, women have a choice — if they do not want to keep their babies, and if they do not want to abort, they have the opportunity to reach out to nurses in hospitals who should refer them to the hospital’s social workers for assistance.

The social worker will then do an assessment and determine what the best option would be for the mother and child, and then refer the matter to a social worker from the Department of Social Development who will also do an assessment to determine how they can assist the mother and child.

Memela said that although it is a lengthy process sometimes, it is efficient and has the welfare of mother and child at heart.

We always try to discourage the abandonment of babies because it is a criminal offence.

We would rather you leave the baby at a police station or in a clinic, or even maybe ask someone to hold the baby for you and disappear, rather than dumping babies in streams or bins because that endangers the child and can kill the child.

Also Read | Baby dumped with apology letter in Durban

Regarding the mother who dumped a baby and in her note blamed it on social workers, Memela said it is very difficult to find the social workers who the alleged mother says did not assist her because she does not state their names or where they are from.

We have tried to find these social workers on our side by contacting/checking all the neighbourhood social workers and centres that we work with as the Department of Social Development but it is so difficult for us to find out who did not help her and why.

Baby savers SA

Speaking on eNCA, Nadene Grabham of Baby Savers SA, said South Africa was the first country in the world to install the modern-day Baby Saver, yet it is one of the very few countries where Baby Savers are not recognised.

We also don’t have safe haven laws in the country, which means that any kind of abandonment, even safe relinquishment is still illegal in South Africa and a mother can still face prosecution even if she leaves her baby at a safe place like a baby saver or home.

Also Read | Durban mother who abandoned baby with apology letter arrested

She added that this year, so far, there have been 76 articles published of babies being abandoned unsafely in South Africa and, sadly, more than half of those babies were found dead.

Grabham said Baby Savers are metal boxes generally built into a wall of a charitable institution, a church or a crisis pregnancy centre.

It is fitted with an alarm that alerts the first responder or caregiver of the arrival of a baby.

We have 35 Baby Savers across the country and two or three are in the process of opening.

The problem is that they are in urban areas so we still need to network with crisis pregnancy centres and child protection organisations to get more Baby Savers closer to rural areas as well, but we need to emphasise that Baby Savers must be used as a last resort.

Police comment on abandonment

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said those who are caught dumping their babies are arrested and charged with child abandonment.

A number of suspects have been arrested previously and appeared in various courts in the province.

Social workers are also involved in such cases in order to understand the reasons behind such behaviour.

She said the court will always put the best interests of the child first when sentencing the suspect, based on the findings presented by the investigating officer as well as the social worker.