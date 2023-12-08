Child returned after being taken during hijacking

By Witness Reporter

A young child was returned to the Department of Social Development in Greytown after being caught up during a hijacking at KwaMaphumulo, in northern KZN on Thursday.

According to a statement by the department, the incident took place at 8.40pm, while a social worker was driving a state vehicle.

ALSO READ | Two injured in attempted hijacking incident in Pinetown

The social worker was in the company of a five-year-old girl, who she was going to drop off at a social department home.

“The hijackers made off with the child on board,” said the statement.