By Witness Reporter
8 Dec 2023
09:44

Child returned after being taken during hijacking

The child was in a car driven by a social worker, which was hijacked.

A young child was returned to the Department of Social Development in Greytown after being caught up during a hijacking at KwaMaphumulo, in northern KZN on Thursday.

According to a statement by the department, the incident took place at 8.40pm, while a social worker was driving a state vehicle.

The social worker was in the company of a five-year-old girl, who she was going to drop off at a social department home.

“The hijackers made off with the child on board,” said the statement.

