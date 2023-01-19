China Hypermarket staff robbed by gang posing as cops and SARS officers

Chris Ndaliso

Six men and a woman recently escaped with more than R200 000 in a daring heist at a local business.

China Hypermarket management and staff members were caught off guard by a gang posing as police and SARS officers in uniform on Monday morning when they arrived at the business claiming to be looking for contraband which was kept at the establishment.

On arrival at the business on Wednesday, The Witness reporter was requested to produce a press card and ID, which were taken to the back of the building by one employee.

Moments later another employee returned and led the reporter to an upstairs office, where three heavily built officers from one of the elite units of the SAPS were holed up.

The officers pointed out that they were in charge of the investigation into this case and would not allow the business owners to speak to the media.

“What do you know about this case? Well, since you already have the information we can’t allow you to speak to the complainants because this is a very serious and sensitive case.

“We won’t even allow them to confirm or deny that something had happened in their business. Speak to the police communications unit for comment,” said one of the officers.

A police source said the group arrived at the business at about 9 am and the staff members and the management were convinced that they were law enforcers.

They were all clad in police and SARS uniform and they claimed to be in search of contraband that was allegedly kept at the premises. They addressed store staff and the security and asked for the management and director, calling them by their names and surnames.

“They produced a SAPS appointment card and a police docket, and I think that’s what convinced the victims that these were law enforcers. Looking at the video clips and stills from the CCTV camera, you would not think twice to believe that these were government people.”

He said the suspects had surgical face masks on; one man was dressed in full police uniform with warrant officer rank, and two other men were wearing police reflective jackets. The men had handguns on them but never removed them from the holsters, he said.

He said three other men were wearing SARS T-shirts and caps and a woman was wearing a white shirt and carried a docket and handheld radio.

The female and three males with police uniforms and reflective jackets all wore SAPS face masks. The suspects rounded up the management and went to the office. The suspects claimed to have information that there were drugs and rhino horn on the premises. Cell phones of the staff were removed and placed in a shopping bag. A discussion took place at the office where all the suspects were with the victims. Eventually everyone went to the safe.

He said the victims’ hands were cable-tied because they were told that they were not cooperating by showing where the drugs and rhino horn were kept.

He said the suspects engaged with the management of the business, including the director, before moving ahead with their search.

They pretended to put the management under arrest and restrained them, seizing cell phones. Upon searching the office they then requested the management to open a safe on the premises and removed cash. It was later learnt that the group was not in fact carrying out official duty nor could it be confirmed that they actually were personnel from the two departments.

He said Loop Street police, PMB crime intelligence, uMgungundlovu Task Team and two security companies attended the scene once the matter was reported to the police and the security company contracted to the business was informed.

An employee who asked not to be named said the incident left them traumatised and expecting to get some counselling after the ordeal.

These people were convincing so we were all less concerned by them being law enforcement officers. I got suspicious after they introduced themselves when one man asked where the safe was.

“When I said ‘what’ the man quickly re-directed his line of questioning to something different. While two of these people were here at the door with us, some were moving around the shop while others were busy with the management in the other section of the building.”

It was when they left that we realised they were not law enforcement officers. We continued working on Tuesday and on Wednesday we were at work. We are traumatised but it would seem the employer does not know what trauma is.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed the incident.