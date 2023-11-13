News

Chrome truck veers off bridge

Midlands EMS paramedics were called to the scene at around 5 am and had to use advanced life support equipment to stabilise the critically injured truck driver.

The truck which veered off the N3 yesterday, onto the R107, in Lions River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The driver of a truck carrying chrome powder was critically injured when the vehicle veered off the N3 at Lions River on Sunday, plunging over a bridge and crashing onto the road below.

Roland Robertson, spokesperson of Midlands EMS Howick, said the truck driver sustained injuries to the spine in the accident.

“The driver was found to be in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment,” said Robertson.

The man was then transported to a Level 1 trauma hospital for further treatment.

By Sunday evening, the R107 below the N3 bridge remained obstructed as clean-up operations continued.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Colin Govender said the wreckage has not been completely cleared.

The truck has been moved, however the chrome powder still remains.

