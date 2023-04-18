Cinderella Park double murder

By Chanel George

Two people were killed on Saturday night after an attacker opened fire on them in Cinderella Park B sector.

It is alleged two men entered a property in Cinderella Park, saw a woman sitting in the yard and approached her.

One of them reportedly walked right up to her, and shot her in the head and neck.

Mountain Rise Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, said after shooting the woman, the attacker took R2 000 in cash and a cellphone from her.

The suspect then asked the people in the yard where the rest of the money was. The occupants said they didn't know. This led the suspect to enter the house, where he saw a man and immediately shot him in the head.

Singh said the gunman fled the scene on foot. He also added that the murder is suspected to be drug-related. The matter is still being investigated by the police.