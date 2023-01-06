Cinderella Park residents at wit’s end over electricity outages

Witness Reporter

With power only partially restored to the Cinderella Park community on Thursday, residents are now becoming desperate for answers.

On Wednesday night, the power continued to go on and off.

Areas within Cinderella Park where electricity had not been restored are now sitting on day 11 with no lights.

The heavy rain has further delayed any work being done, resulting in residents facing another cold night in the dark on Thursday.

Municipal vans have been present in the area, arranged by the councillor Roy Ram.

Residents have kept to their word and have been protecting the municipal workers in order to speed up the process.

This follows after municipal workers were attacked on Sunday while working in the area to restore power.

Some residents said they had stayed up all night on Wednesday, desperately hoping for the power to be restored.

Ram said the municipality is busy repairing the transformer and refilling the oil.

Illegal connections in Cinderella Park are also contributing to the electricity outages. The municipality has disconnected these in the past and succeeded. However, without constant monitoring, more keep recurring.

With regards to the illegal connections, they need to sort this out as a community. I do know that some were disconnected yesterday.

Msunduzi said it is very concerned about the issues of illegal electricity connections, meter bypassing, theft and vandalism in the area, which continue to put a huge strain on the electricity network, resulting in power outages.

Ntobeko Mkhize, spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, said there have been many efforts put in place in the past to deal with illegal connections in Cinderella Park.