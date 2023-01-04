WATCH | Cinderella Park residents in Pietermaritzburg left in the dark

Witness Reporter

As Cinderella Park residents hit day seven without electricity on Tuesday, they are feeling the strain of mounting costs to keep their households running without current.

Of great concern within the community is the plight of those who rely on the power supply to store medication, such as insulin, or rely on equipment such as nebulisers.

Some community members, such as diabetics and asthmatics, have had no way of storing medication or treating their tight chests during this period.

Most of these people need to store their medication in the fridge, and with no electricity, this has been a constant challenge and worry.

Frustrated residents vent

Jennifer Barnes Mellis said she is concerned about her medication as the lights have not come back.

Insulin loses its effectiveness if not stored in a cool area. This can result in loss of blood glucose control over time.

I have not taken my insulin for days now. Insulin has to be stored in a fridge and now that there are no lights it’s becoming a big problem.

Another resident, Siboniso Ndlovu, said fortunately his wife, who is fighting cancer, is not currently on medication that needs to be refrigerated.

On Tuesday, some residents began cleaning out their fridges and deep freezes, with the accompanying stench of spoilt meat. They can no longer keep milk or any dairy products in the fridge.

Most people in the district have been using gas to prepare their meals, which, they say, has been an added expense. Candles have to be bought for those who don’t own rechargeable lights.

Moreover, many residents, including Ndlovu, are concerned about using gas in their homes due to the fire hazards associated with it.

This is a precious time for families to spend time together. We buy prepaid electricity; some of us have DSTV and Netflix subscriptions which need Wi-Fi. All of this has already been paid and bought ahead of the festive season for our children to enjoy, and now all that money has gone to waste.

Genene Jonkers, another resident of Cinderella Park, said they have run out of gas and are now having to use a small coal stove to heat up their water just to make something for the children to eat.

“We are bathing our children in cold water. All of our meat also went bad. We are literally buying just enough to make something to eat for today and tomorrow,” said Jonkers.

Cheyenne Lochenburg said it is a struggle to cook without electricity.

“Our main concern is our children’s wellbeing,” said Lochenburg.

Ahmed Sofia said the whole community needs to unite to apply more pressure on the municipality to solve the problems Cinderella Park is facing.

We have thrown most of our food away. An entire six pack of milk was also spoilt. We have to now look for firewood every day just to cook because we have sick people to take care of and charcoal costs R35 a bag, which only lasts one day. Candles are five rand.

These are all expenses that the community was not prepared for. In total, the area has been without lights for eight days since Christmas, including Christmas day.

The power went out again on December 28 and is yet to be restored in Cinderella B section.

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said power has been restored in most areas following an extended power outage between Thursday and Sunday. Cinderella Park B section, however, remains in the dark.

Residents said cable theft is also on the rise within the community and has also become a problem for the community as well as the municipality to control.

Most of the cable theft happens either in the early hours of the morning or during power outages.

“It is not our responsibility to look out and catch thieves who steal cables. That is the municipality’s problem. We cannot be to blame for cable theft,” said Ndlovu.

Living in the dark has become a norm for Cinderella Park residents, who have been without power for a week. Pictured is Cheyenne Lochenberg, a resident of Cinderella Park, warming a pot of water using a coal stove. PHOTO: NWABISO DLAMINI

The community feel they are purposefully being left in the dark to be taught a lesson because of the alleged attack on municipal workers over the weekend.

Referring to the incident on Sunday wherein municipal vehicles were allegedy stoned and a municipal employee hit on the head with a brick whilst trying to restore the electricity, Ndlovu said it was not Cinderella Park residents who had attacked the workers, but people from outside who got unruly.

He said the community has offered to assist in protecting the municipality’s vehicles so that they can return to the area to complete the repairs.