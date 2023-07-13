Circus arrival sparks debate

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The arrival of the McLaren Circus in Durban has evoked a range of emotions, with some eagerly anticipating its presence in town, while others are voicing concerns over animal cruelty.

The McLaren Circus has been in Durban since June 19, and will be coming to Pietermaritzburg from July 20.

The circus said it had been well received by the Durban audience and “their support has been outstanding, selling out every show the last two weekends”.

The presence of the circus has sparked debates on whether animals should be used in circus performances.

Animal group, Ban Animal Trading South Africa said, “We are definitely against the McLaren Circus due to the fact that they use animals in their performances. They are the only circus in South Africa that still profits off animals and we are vehemently opposed to the exploitation of animals of any kind.”

According to the organisation’s director, Prathna Singh, wild animals belong in the wild and animals are not meant to be used as entertainment for humans and nothing about the circus tricks was natural to these animals.

They are forced to perform tricks that do not form part of their instinctive behaviours. There have been cases of abuse of wild animals in circuses in SA and across the world, where the use of bullhooks, whips and other weapons are used to break animals’ spirits and force them into submission. Why else would a tiger or lion perform a mindless trick?.

A person posted on social media that when she visited the McLaren Circus in Durban she witnessed lions and tigers being poked with a sharp-tipped stick by the ringmaster.

I tried to go to the back and see how the animals were kept, there was one female lion fenced in a small outside enclosure, the other lions and tigers were nowhere to be seen. I was able to see where the lions were kept, in a rectangular cage …

McLaren Circus spokesperson Karl Hildebrandt said since the circus arrived in Durban it had received four separate inspections from the Durban SPCA.

They have not issued us with a warning, nor are we aware of any cases of cruelty towards animals that have been filed against us. The Animal Protection Act of 1962 governs cruelty to animals, condemning it and making the action a criminal offence.

He said the McLaren Circus was not in the business of causing harm to any of its animals.

He said that would not be for the animals’ benefit and it would also pose safety risks to the trainers and possibly the audience.

“We have only ever used positive reinforcement training when it comes to the training of our animals. This means, we work on a reward system for positive behaviour that’s displayed and ignore negative behaviours, giving it no attention. Animals in a South African circus, along with talented human performers, have been a huge drawing card for audiences across South Africa.”

“The recent years have shown us how many South Africans truly appreciate the special relationships our animal trainers maintain with our animals,” he said.

Hildebrandt said the circus had attempted to reach out to the author of the viral post, but they were blocked.

NSPCA

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it was opposed to the use of animals in circuses.

“We believe wild animals belong in the wild and should be viewed in their natural environment. As such, we entirely reject the idea of wild animals performing in circuses. Animals in circuses are often kept in enclosures that do not promote the expression of their natural behaviours. They are forced to perform and act out unnatural behaviours, which can lead to profound stress being placed on the animal,” said administrator in the wildlife protection unit, Shayla Knipe.

She said the keeping of wild animals in captivity was regulated by national and provincial legislation, “which was not necessarily written in the best interest of the animals and their welfare, but rather to promote the interests of humans”.

She also encouraged the public to report welfare concerns directly to their local SPCA .

“Never support circuses that use animals in their acts.”

Ezemvelo

Communications manager at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Musa Mntambo didn’t make any comment regarding what permits were needed for one to use animals in performances; however, he said “if a public member witnesses what he/she views as cruelty, then it should be reported to the SPCA and Ezemvelo”.