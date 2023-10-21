City backs sport heroes

By Chanel George

It is a proud moment for Pietermaritzburg as two homegrown sports stars will be representing South Africa, as they take on England in two international world cups this weekend.

The City of Choice has produced many talented athletes over the years, with most of them going on to represent South Africa.

This year will be no different as two Maritzburg College old boys, Jesse Kriel and David Andrew Miller will be playing for the Springboks and Proteas, respectively, in the rugby and cricket world cups.

Maritzburg College marketing manager, Sally Upfold, said the College boys will be cheering the Springboks and Proteas on from Clark House at Maritzburg College on Saturday.

On behalf of the Maritzburg College community, we would like to wish Jesse Kriel and David Miller all the best for the Rugby and Cricket World Cups.

Old collegian, David Andrew Miller, also known by his fans as “Killer Miller” is a South African professional cricketer, who is part of the Proteas team playing in the Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.

According to a profile of Miller on Cricbuzz.com, he made his first-class debut in the Dolphins’ final game of the 2007–08 domestic SuperSport Series, scoring a half-century in the first innings in which he batted.

He currently plays for the South African national team in limited overs cricket. He is an aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and an occasional wicket-keeper.

He participates in domestic cricket for the Dolphins, Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultan, and Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans.

In One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 international cricket, he also competes for the South African national cricket team.

Miller’s first national call-up was in 2010 and he will represent his country once again today as the Proteas face England in Mumbai.

Jesse André Kriel, a professional rugby union player from South Africa, competes for the Canon Eagles in the Japanese Top League and the South African national side.

Although he typically plays as a utility back, he is also capable of playing centre, wing, or fullback.

The national side that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup included Kriel.

Kriel, a Maritzburg College pupil, was chosen for the Sharks team for the Under-18 Craven Week competition. His performance there led to his selection for the South African Schools team in 2012. In the three-match series played in August 2012, he began games against France and England and was not used as a substitute against Wales.

According to Briefly News after matriculating from College, Kriel, along with twin brother Daniel, who also plays professional rugby, made the move to Pretoria to join the Blue Bulls prior to the 2013 season.

Despite not initially being named in the South Africa Under-20 squad for the 2013 IRB Junior World Championship, a hamstring injury suffered by Sergeal Petersen led to Kriel’s inclusion in the squad.

Following Sunday’s Springbok win against France, Kriel’s alma mater took to Facebook to praise his performance on the field, posting a video clip from Sunday’s hair-raising game.

“From Goldstones — our treasured home ground … to an incredible performance at the Stade de France, OC Jesse exemplifies all the values instilled at Maritzburg College. We couldn’t be more proud or more inspired,” the school posted on its Facebook page.