City Fleet is in poor condition

Opposition parties in eThekwini say City Fleet, the unit in the municipality tasked with looking after the city’s vehicles, is in a dire condition with many vehicles long overdue for service and unable to be fixed as there is no contract in place.

ActionSA eThekwini caucus leader, Zwakele Mncwango, and caucus leaders from Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Vryheidsfront Plus (VF+) and Active Citizens Coalition (ACC), conducted an oversight visit at City Fleet in Mobeni and Mega City to inspect the fleet infrastructure on Monday.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said with the current state of the eThekwini fleet they felt it best to investigate the matter in order to get an in-depth understanding of what was the major contributor to the failure to deliver acceptable services to the people of eThekwini.

Currently, there are more than 900 inoperable municipal vehicles at the workshop for repairs and services dating back three years, with no clear indication on when and how some of these vehicles will be repaired in order to start delivering the necessary services to residents.

Mncwango said after speaking to the management at City Fleet, he got a clear indication that the requisition of maintenance tools and spares from supply chain management (SCM), was one of the biggest contributors to having municipal vehicles parked at the workshop for protracted periods of time, as there are processes that need to be taken before acquiring necessary tools and spares.

At this time, the space that houses vehicle tyres remains empty which has forced municipal workers to remove tyres from inoperable vehicles at the workshop to put on working vehicles that may have had a puncture. However, in a case where there are no substitutable tyres, City Fleet has to replace a tyre instead of repairing the puncture, due to not having puncture repair kits.

Mncwango said the management said some of their frustrations come from the lack of having ready inventory at the workshop for minor repairs.

“Currently, they have to register a query for tools and spares for every repair they have to do,” he said, adding that this results in an hour’s job taking three weeks.

ANC eThekwini caucus leader, Imtiaz Syed, said vehicles were crucial tools of trade. When city vehicles are in workshops, staff are not working and services to the communities are impacted.

How do we have 130 vehicles needing clutch replacements?.

Syed said co-ordination in crisis management departments was lacking and consequence management of municipal staff was non-existent.

Tyre damages are due to reckless driving.

He added that vehicles for the Parks Department were aged, and needed to be replaced which will cost the city a fortune.

eThekwini Municipality

eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo denied any allegations implying that the unit was in a dire state.

Khuzwayo said the city’s vehicle availability was sitting at an average of 87% for the past three months which was above the city’s service delivery budget implementation target.

She indicated however that there have been contract-related challenges which City Fleet was addressing with the supply chain management unit.