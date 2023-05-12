City offers three months’ grace period to pay bills

By Chanel George

Cash-strapped multi-billed residents have been granted a measure of relief by Msunduzi Municipality to pay their bills.

The city has given those who were negatively affected by the newly introduced billing method, a three months’ grace period to catch up on their payments.

However, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the municipality still maintains its 30-day payment period.

ALSO READ | Ratepayers to march to Pietermaritzburg City Hall over billing system

“The bill issued on March 31, 2023, had a payment due date of April 30, 2023, and customers were expected to pay these accounts by the due date. For the invoices issued on April 15, 2023, with the payment due date of May 15, 2023, customers are required to pay a third of the amount charged by May 15.

On June 15, customers will be expected to pay their current bill together with the third of the bill issued on April 15, 2023. On July 15, customers will be expected to pay their current bill with the remaining third of the bill issued on April 15, 2023. READ MORE New R1,1 mln wheels for city’s political bosses

He added that the interest charged will be reversed and disconnections will not apply to customers who are affected by the multiple-billing, provided that a payment arrangement is concluded and maintained.

After the end of the grace period, customers who have not complied with the directives will be disconnected and interest will be charged.

ALSO READ | DA to march against billing

“It must also be noted that consumers have not been overcharged or double charged. Customers are only charged once a month, either on the 15th or 30th of the month,” he said.

The statement was issued to the media yesterday morning, before a protest led by ratepayer associations.

The protest

The protest, which took place outside the city hall on Friday, saw a good turnout, with residents and ratepayer associations present.

Most of the vehicles that passed by honked their hooters in support of the protesters who stood on the pavement in front of the city hall.

Anthony Waldhausen, chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), handed over their memorandum to the city manager. It states that the implementation of “multiple-billing” without due process is irregular and unlawful. It also states that the implementation is in breach of the Municipal Systems Act.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi residents still confused about new ‘double-billing’ system

Commenting on the statement issued by the municipality, Waldhausen said to The Witness: “This new billing cycle has been imposed on residents without due process.”

He said the municipality is not addressing the challenges of residents that were billed on the 15th and unable to pay that account. They are asking residents to make payment arrangements, further putting residents in debt.

The municipality must put a halt to this new billing cycle and start from scratch with public participation and provide options for residents to either pay on the 15th or 30th.

Mapholoba reiterated in the statement that at this stage the municipality will not be changing the areas selected for billing on the 15th or 30th due to operational requirements.

However, they have collated the information from customers who have requested to change their billing dates.

Rates and fixed monthly charges

With regard to rates and other fixed monthly charges, Mapholoba said that these are charged once a month.

These are annual charges that the municipality spreads over a period of 12 months. Therefore, these charges could not be apportioned on April 15. The municipality has to ensure that there are 12 monthly charges for the financial year in order to ensure that the annual charge is recovered.

The city has encouraged customers who are unable to settle their accounts by May 15, to visit the credit control section or alternatively send their requests to zama.ngubane@msunduzi.gov.za

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s twice-monthly billing system leaves ratepayers baffled

In order to improve the accuracy of billing and to accommodate pensioners and customers who get paid during the month, the municipality has established two billing cycles, the first of which was billed on April 15.

However, there was an outcry from residents and ratepayer associations who accused the municipality of double billing and not following due processes.