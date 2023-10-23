City targets problem buildings

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city has identified some of the nuisance buildings in the city and has also established their ownership.

So far, 13 buildings have been identified — six of them are privately owned, seven are government buildings, and most of them have been hijacked.

Thebolla declined to name the owners of the identified buildings, saying the operation was still a work in progress.

ALSO READ | Is there a plan for KZN’s problem buildings?

We are not 100% done with the identification process but some of those buildings we have identified have been turned into crime hubs and drug and prostitution dens. We are still looking into all the suspicious buildings and once the process is done, those identified private owners better co-operate with the city in cleaning up the mess.

“As the city leadership, we are still mulling over how best to deal with these buildings but there is a possibility that we might resort to expropriating some of the privately-owned buildings,” said Thebolla, adding that some of the buildings have worsened the challenges of drug use, vagrancy, and prostitution.

He said the council has adopted the CBD Regeneration Plan with the objective of designing an appropriate precinct plan within the CBD area, to make provisions for informal trading and SMMEs among others.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to clamp down on owners of problem buildings

Addressing urban decay, Thebolla said the municipality has a mammoth task to change the city’s appearance, but stressed that this cannot be a one-way street responsibility.

He appealed to people operating in the CBD not to dump remnants of their products in front of their shops and on the pavement.

“We have adopted the CBD precinct plan which, when set in motion, will change the CBD for the best. The plan will be implemented in phases where the uptown development of retail and businesses will be [first to be] set in motion.

This is an area between Chief Albert Luthuli, Hoosen Haffajee, Jabu Ndlovu, and Pine streets from the railway station coming down to Church Street.

“It is a retail core area where businesses including restaurants will be encouraged to occupy the ground floor and residential components will take the upper level because this area is mostly covered by high-rise buildings.

The reason to encourage this is to make sure that the city is alive 24/7. In this area there must be activities even at night — people must be able to go out for supper at night.

He said a plan has been adopted to turn Freedom Square into a recreational facility and a parking strategy for the area is in place. “The plans to upgrade the premier’s office, the magistrate’s and high courts are also in place, and all these will densify the use of the buildings within this area.

“The downtown precinct is planned for the professional business cluster around Jabu Ndlovu. Church Street is still to be opened up for pedestrians, and around the same street business activities are encouraged.

“The area towards Victoria Road and Boom Street has been identified as a social services area where there has been a development of extra facilities like clinics and so forth. “Most of the road network will be opened up for pedestrians as currently, most of the roads are used by motorists.”

ALSO READ | No plans in place yet for hijacked KZN government buildings

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said the landowners that have legally occupied buildings must prove so, and those that cannot prove ownership must be removed through eviction processes.

The IFP in Msunduzi could not be reached for comment.