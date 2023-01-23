Msunduzi to expand CCTV footprint

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is expanding its CCTV camera footprint to clamp down on those who infringe the city’s bylaws, the executive committee heard last week.

Safe City, an initiative that monitors suspicious activities in the CBD and at electricity substations, told the committee that between July 1 and December 31, their closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have picked up 4 749 cases of various transgressions in Pietermaritzburg.

Presenting the entity’s mid-year performance assessment review, Safe City head Lucas Holtzhausen said however effective the surveillance was, they wanted to see more cameras around the city.

He said there were 71 street cameras around the city and 98 located at the substations, which are all monitored 24 hours.

He said, of the detected movements in the period under review, 65 were criminal activities, 186 were general and police were dispatched 144 times.

“The average police response time is 7,7 minutes. We have had 81 arrests and 23 dockets were sent to court.

“The number of by-law infringements detected by the street surveillance were 2 682, where the traffic department responded to 1 681 with a 68-minute response time.

“There has seen R1 605 100 revenue generated during this period. Among the by-law infringements were selling of DVDs, illegal trading, littering, public nuisance and illegal connections,” he said.

Holtzhausen told The Witness R650 000 was made available by the city for Safe City to improve their operation. “The ideal situation is that there should be a response to every transgression detected on the cameras. More responses would mean more pressure on the criminals.

The number of people in town is not making the task easy. Hence, we are looking forward to upgrading our system. I’m very grateful for the support we get from Msunduzi

He said with the staff members available they can monitor 200 cameras, so adding to what is available will be a boost in their effort to keep the city safe. “The main goal is to ensure that if you are in town and you commit crime, you will find it difficult to leave the area.

“We want to exert more heat on the criminals and those who disregard the city’s by-laws. R650 000 has been allocated for the expansion of the CCTV footprint, and that’s good news for us and the residents of Msunduzi. This system works. It just needs more people to support it, like the municipality is doing,” said Holtzhausen.

The report was noted by the committee members. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the system worked very well for the city and that the plan is to utilise it optimally. He said it plays the role of a third eye, making it easy for the authorities to identify problem areas.

“This system could make it easy for us to plan our daily activities. We would know the problem areas. We would know where blocked storm water drains are and a lot of other issues that need the city’s attention. It is for that reason that we fully support the initiative and [will] utilise it optimally.

“I have seen it used in one municipality where the public and private security cluster and the municipality work together as one unit and such collaboration works wonders. In my view, we need this relationship,” said Thebolla.