City to get new animal pound

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is on the verge of establishing its very own animal pound.

This follows a recent council decision approving the creation of a municipal-run facility.

A feasibility study on the financial impact of different scenarios will be conducted and land for the facility will be identified.

In the council meeting held at the city hall, permission was also granted for the municipality to enter into a service level agreement or memorandum of understanding for the provision of support for the activities related to an animal pound.

According to the council document, the municipality is legally obligated to establish an animal pound.

KZN department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has mandated municipalities to adopt animal pound by-laws by June 30, and they must also amend these by-laws through a council resolution to have them officially published in the provincial gazette.

The city was further instructed to ensure that the budget provides for the animal pound and the establishment of an operational facility or a shared service pound with another municipality or entity.

According to the pound by-law, an animal includes a horse, bovine, donkey, sheep, goat, pig, ostrich, dog, cat, or the hybrid of any such animal.

Opposition parties supported the agenda item, noting the dangers of having stray livestock on the roads around the district.

IFP leader in uMgungundlovu District and Msunduzi councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela said the pound for the municipality was long overdue.

The facility is much needed because we have an issue of livestock on our roads and these lead to accidents, and pounding is a necessity to avoid such accidents. One thing we need to establish is where is the land for the establishment of the facility. We need to check all the resolutions and go with the options that will be cost-effective.

The DA’s Ross Strachan concurred that a municipal pound is a constitutional mandate for the district to have and operate.

Strachan identified areas where unguarded livestock poses a danger to motorists.

“We are in desperate need of the facility as we have livestock that’s roaming freely around the city, and it is causing huge problems.

We had a service provider before but [the service has] since stopped due to non-payment. The city is going to struggle with capacity unless we outsource the facility. The biggest issue in the Mpumuza and Sweetwater areas is that livestock owners have been pleading for assistance with fencing.

“Cattle roaming in the suburbs and the main arterial roads have caused a lot of conflict and danger in terms of traffic and people’s livelihoods,” said Strachan.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the pound was imperative.

Such a pound, if run properly, will pay for itself. On a daily basis, one encounters cattle in the streets in various parts of the city. This is in contravention of the bylaws and very dangerous to vehicular traffic. There is sufficient land available belonging to the city.

