City to rename over 300 roads

By Chris Ndaliso

Over 300 roads, three community halls and a councillor’s office will be renamed in four wards in Msunduzi Municipality.

A recent executive council meeting noted a report, which detailed the progress made since the initiation of the naming programme.

According to the city, some of these roads were nameless while others were given random names.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said that after the adoption of the policy on public places and street naming, as well as all associated forms and proper working documents by the council, it was proposed that the process be undertaken to have five wards packaged to form a pilot project for the street-naming exercise.

The council report stated that wards 13, 16, 17, 21, and 41 formed part of the wards to be piloted.

“The project is aimed at assisting the municipality’s revenue enhancement initiatives. Not having street names has been identified as one of the contributors to the city’s increasing debtor’s book.

The naming of streets will ensure accurate billing and hence better collection of revenue by the municipality. Additionally, this will assist in the more efficient service delivery provision in terms of emergency services, locating of water leaks, streetlights, and road repairs,” reads the report.

As part of the consultation process, the street-naming committee met with the five councillor’s whose wards are part of the pilot as well as their ward structures where they presented the process of street naming.

The committee then went back to the drawing board to come up with a plan that follows the proper procedure for public consultation so as to engage the public of the five piloted wards.

The purpose of the public consultation was to give community members the opportunity to engage in the naming of their streets and other infrastructure in their respective wards.

Various approaches were used for public consultations which include consultations with councillors and ward structures, adverts in social media, radio interviews with a local radio station, and loudhailing done by Msunduzi area-based management,” it said.

Mkhize said there were 86 roads, a community hall and a sports field to be named in ward 13 while ward 16 has 107 roads, a community hall, and the councillor’s office to be named in ward 16. In ward 21 there will be 44 roads, a community hall and a sports facility to be named while 87 roads will be named in ward 41.

The majority of these streets were nameless and only had informal street names that were utilised by community members.

“Some of those informal street names were formalised by community members who proposed such … only ward 21 had existing names for two roads which are Machibisa Road and Dambuza Road which were proposed to be Shakes Cele Road as the road was combined to be one road since it was the main road,” said Mkhize.

She said the city recently advertised all the proposed names for comments.

“We are at the stage of forwarding the proposed names to Msunduzi Municipality town planning, who will then send it to the Department of Arts and Culture for vetting.

“While we do that we will be dealing with the only objection relating to the proposed street name in ward 21. The matter has been handed over to the legal department for processing. We will then be advised by the legal unit on how to respond on the matter,” she said.