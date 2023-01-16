WATCH | Pietermaritzburg’s pothole horror persists

Akheel Sewsunker

The recent heavy rains have exacerbated Pietermaritzburg’s pothole problem, making it even harder to stick to the right side of the road, and in some residential areas leaving roads almost undrivable.

Dodging potholes has become a skill for Pietermaritzburg residents, who wait months, even years, for potholes they’ve reported to be fixed, only to have heavy downpours open them up again when they are eventually repaired, or watch new ones develop.

Many residents are expressing their anger at the lack of improvement of the infrastructure within the city.

However, Msunduzi Municipality has promised to prioritise the upgrade and maintenance of road infrastructure this financial year.

One resident, Avish Baldeo, said: “It is very frustrating because it is your car that is getting damaged and the money is coming out of your own pocket to make [the required] repairs.

“After each storm or bit of rain, potholes seem to appear. The roads are terrible to drive on because you are [swerving around potholes] to prevent your car from getting damaged,” added Baldeo.

Edith Elliott, the councillor for the Ashburton area, said residents there battle with trucks using the poorly-maintained and “ancient” residential roads, which is worsening the pothole problem.

“Trucks are coming off the highway via the R103 onto a residential road designed in the 1950s. Our roads are being hammered and are not being repaired,” said Elliott.

Another Pietermaritzburg resident, Junaid Naidoo, said: “Nothing seems to ever be done by the municipality regarding potholes. It is depressing and with the heavy rain that has been falling over the past few days, potholes are only getting bigger.

“You have to almost drive on the oncoming lane or to be straddling lanes just to be safe from damaging anything. Knowing the fact that nothing changes makes it worse.”

Aletta Greene, from Tyres101, a mobile company based in Hilton that specialises in tyre and rim repairs on the go, said they respond to multiple callouts to assist people stuck on the road with flat or punctured tyres. “We get called out at least three to four times a week to deal with pothole damage to tyres and rims,” she said.

Greene said they service most parts of the city.

“We get called out from as far as Ashburton to Nottingham Road, as well as all along the N3.

“Invariably, if you hit a pothole, the damage to the tyre is beyond repair and in some cases, the rim is cracked and needs to be repaired, which can be very costly,” she said.

While speaking to The Witness, Greene said they were attending to a callout where the customer had to replace two tyres due to hitting a pothole. ‘Years of neglect’ Councillor Rienus Niemand, from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), said the current situation of the roads is a result of years of neglect as far as maintenance is concerned.

“The inability and lack of political will of the governing party and its administration to implement its own credit control policy has led to a continuous cash-flow crisis,” said Niemand.

The other major problem is the appointment of inexperienced contractors — who are unable to do proper work — by a corrupt and incompetent administration.

“The recent tarring of Mbubu Road is a classic example. The road was tarred two months ago and there are already potholes on this brand-new road. The road is not completed and the contractor has stopped work,” said Niemand.

However, Niemand said, there is a solution to the pothole problem. “Potholes are the main indication that a road has come to the end of its lifespan. They can be fixed to vary-ing degrees of efficiency, depending on the workmanship and the quality of the material used. The evidence of recurring potholes is all over.

The solution in the short term is to ensure that the quality of workmanship and material is of a high standard. “The next step is to put in place a properly managed maintenance and rehabilitation programme that is financed through the availability of the required finance, which in turn can be obtained by management adhering to the credit control policies that are already in place,” said Niemand.

He said the ACDP believes that the leadership on both the political and administrative sides is lacking, but with the right management it can be rectified. “We all have a role to play, including the public, who must use their democratic right and duty to keep pressure on the system and get rid of the bad apples,” said Niemand.

Meanwhile, there is evidence in some areas that potholes are getting fixed. Heather Geddes, a resident from Lynroy Avenue, which at the beginning of 2022 was infamous for its potholes, said that road has been re-tarred again and it seems to be holding up for now. City responds

The Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the municipality is making inroads in fixing the potholes. “The City has been dealing with the backlog in terms of the maintenance of roads. While it remains a fact that the roads network faces a maintenance backlog and most of the roads reached the end of their design lifespan as far back as 2016, progress is being made in improving the situation.

The City has prioritised road rehabilitation in the current financial year and council recently took a decision to set aside a budget of at least R60 million per financial year, to go towards the construction of new roads and maintenance.

“In the next financial year, the operations and maintenance budget will be increased to eight percent, which is the national norm put by the National Treasury. The road conditions have also been impacted by natural disasters in the form of unusual flooding, as a result of climate change, as well as excessive vehicle loading and limited maintenance, owing to constrained funding.

“The war on potholes is an ongoing campaign, and there are personnel and contractors on the ground attending to potholes across the city and over 19 000 square metres have been repaired to date.

“We remain committed to upgrading the road infrastructure as it is critical in facilitating development and economic growth in the city and to improve service delivery in Msunduzi,” said Mkhize.