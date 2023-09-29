‘Claims against Pappas untrue’

By Londiwe Xulu

Allegations of nepotism against the uMngeni Municipality mayor, Chris Pappas, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, have been described as political by his ex-fiancé.

Jean-Pierre Prinsloo said it was evident that these claims were not only without merit but seemed to be politically motivated, particularly in light of the forthcoming 2024 elections.

On Wednesday, former DA member Sizwe Mchunu lodged a complaint with the public protector’s office, asking for an investigation of a case of nepotism and corruption against Pappas.

In a letter, Mchunu said: “A couple of weeks before uMngeni Municipality closed for December holidays in 2022, Prinsloo’s organisation, uMngeni Tourism NPO, received R100 000 four months before the end of the council’s financial year.”

Mchunu further claimed that Prinsloo is the sole owner of the company called Growth Spurt Consultancy (GSC), which he said was appointed as consultants to uMngeni Tourism NPO in hosting the Light Up uMngeni Festival.

“Surprisingly, Prinsloo’s GSC company was only registered this year whilst it already had been in operation,” said Mchunu.

Prinsloo, who is no longer the chairperson of uMngeni Tourism, said the Community Tourism Organisations (CTO) stands as the only council-recognised CTO.

He said the allegations highlighted that there were organisations that received less funding than uMngeni Tourism, and that this is somehow an indication of malpractice, which was not true.

While there are two additional organisations contributing to regional tourism under the umbrella of uMngeni Tourism, it’s important to note that they receive comparatively less funding due to their more limited geographic coverage.

Regarding GSC, Prinsloo said there was no external consultancy involved, debunking claims about his company being inappropriately awarded a contract.

“The event was managed entirely in-house by the board members of uMngeni Tourism, at the time of which I was chairperson.

“It’s crucial to dispel the notion that my company was involved in the Light Up uMngeni Festival. At the time of the event, GSC did not exist. I was volunteering purely in a personal capacity,” said Prinsloo.

The Witness reported last December that the municipality had approved the R100 000 additional funding to uMngeni Tourism, even though the ANC and EFF were against it.

The decision was then taken through a vote, which was a tie of 12, with the ANC and the EFF voting against the additional funding and the DA voting for it.

Council speaker Janis Holmes made the deciding vote.

Holmes on Thursday told The Witness that there was no truth in the allegations, and that Pappas always declared his relationship with Prinsloo, even when their relationship ended.

She said it was strange that this happened straight after Pappas was announced as the premier candidate for the DA.

Holmes added that dragging Pappas’ personal life out in public was not right.

“As the speaker, I’ve dealt with the complaints about Chris’ so-called conflict of interest and investigated them,” said Holmes.

DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson said he wouldn’t comment on “high school level gossip” that had no shred of evidence.