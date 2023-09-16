Classic vinyl records still hold the hearts of many

By Akheel Sewsunker

Recorded music has evolved over the past decades from huge vinyl records to the digitisation of music to various streaming platforms.

Digital streaming services and downloads offer the convenience of easy access and the ability to take your music on the go wherever you are but vinyl records offer people the chance to own a tangible piece of music and offer a sense of ownership.

ALSO READ | Gearing up for the Multi-Genre Music Festival in Durban

According to Bret Dugmore, who is the owner and founder of Mr Vinyl, a large online retailer of vinyl records in South Africa, the love for vinyl is still strong.

There has been a huge surge in popularity and it’s interesting to see that it is often easier to find an album on vinyl, as opposed to finding it on CD nowadays. South Africa’s interest in the vinyl resurgence started to kick off around 2012 and it has grown steadily.

He added that vinyl has superior music quality when compared to other forms.

This might surprise some people, but in most cases vinyl sounds better than the digital or CD version of the album. This is because vinyl is a high fidelity music format and fans adore the analogue sound. CDs and digital files are often compressed and this leads to a drop-off in sound quality,” he said.

“Vinyl records are also really fun to collect and it’s important for music fans to be able to give the albums they like a space in their world. It comes down to “mindfulness” too and being able to appreciate the music more by experiencing it on a physical format,” he said.

Dugmore said that vinyl attracts a vast variety of patrons.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg gospel singer killed ‘over outfit’

“With artists like Taylor Swift releasing music on vinyl, we see music fans from across the board buying vinyl records. From young teenagers picking up the latest Taylor Swift, to elderly collectors picking up jazz records, it appeals to everyone.

Dugmore added that owning vinyl records was more than just for the auditory experience.

Music is not just about the auditory experience. It’s about the pull-out poster, the artwork, the liner notes and feeling closer to the artist knowing that you have the closest possible representation of the recording on vinyl. If you think about going to a concert, it is not just about what you hear, but the energy you feel and what you see too. It’s the same with vinyl records.

Dugmore also added that vinyl records also offer insights into the roots of music and how older music was made.

ALSO READ | Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds that classical music helps cows produce more milk

“It is great to see how pre-owned records from the ’60s and ’70s are making their way onto the shelves for young people to own and listen to. In most cases, vinyl sales charts show that ‘legacy’ and ‘back-catalogue’ albums are the biggest sellers,” he said.

Vinyls are available in PMB, with the Msunduzi Hospice having a large variety of them.”