Climate change trouble

By Chris Ndaliso

Extreme weather conditions due to climate change are dealing a devastating blow to the livelihoods and the health of waste pickers according to Brazilian researcher Sonia Dias.

More than 90% of waste pickers surveyed across Brazil have experienced climate change-related extreme weather events in the last year, with many reporting negative impacts on their health, earnings, and ability to work, her study revealed.

Here in Pietermaritzburg, waste pickers are also reporting climate change impacts that are negatively affecting their ability to earn a living.

Thokozile Mbatha, a member of the Hlanganani MaAfrica Co-operative, said climate change is the worst enemy of waste pickers, especially those who work as individuals and are not organised.

“We find it difficult to work during heavy rains and floods, but we prefer wet conditions to sunny weather conditions. It can be hot in Pietermaritzburg, so we spend more time in the shade, resulting in low productivity,” said Mbatha.

She said there are not enough waste pickers and recyclers.

According to the Brazilian study, waste pickers who collect, sort, recycle and sell recyclable materials play a crucial role in reducing pollution and carbon emissions.

They are responsible for gathering close to 60% of all plastic material that is recycled worldwide.

The study found that 91% of waste pickers surveyed experienced at least one climate-change-related event in the past year, with 85% experiencing abnormal heat or heat waves and 39% exposed to flash flooding.

Abnormal heat or heat waves and flash flooding are the main challenges for waste pickers.

“Unorganised waste pickers reported more severe impacts than waste pickers who were part of co-operatives and associations,” said Dias.

Wilson Mhlongo, Msunduzi’s senior manager in waste management, said climate change has an impact on the entire world.

He said the city was making a concerted effort to reduce emissions.

There are projects being initiated by the waste management department in relation to recycling. These include engaging with the municipalities that utilise the landfill site to start separating from the source so that the actual refuse taken to landfill sites is reduced.

“We are developing a database for onward engagements and projects in partnership with all the recyclers in the city. The city’s integrated waste management plan contains strategic goals which include: quality infrastructure; human settlement and social services; environmental services; caring for and welcoming diverse communities; a flourishing business environment; and, a financially sound and well-governed institution.

“The plan speaks directly to issues of climate change. Our message to waste pickers is that we want to work with them but we also need to ensure that all compliance issues are dealt with,” said Mhlongo.