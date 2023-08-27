Climber rescued after falling off rockface

By Witness Reporter

A rock climber was left critically injured after a fall near Cathedral Peak on Saturday.

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service said it responded to the call and on arrival, found that a rock climber had lost their footing and fallen approximately 10 metres.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found the patient had sustained critical injuries.

“Paramedics, together with SAPS Search and Rescue, using specialised rope rescue equipment, spent over seven hours working to stabilise the patient and move the patient to safety,” the paramedics service said.

The injured climber was transported to a specialist facility in PMB for further treatment.