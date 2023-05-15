Club bookings nearly sold out, says CMA

By Witness Reporter

The Comrades Marathon Association have said that club hospitality suite bookings for race day on June 11 are nearly sold out.

With 1 121 participating clubs in Comrades 2023, all roads lead to the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium as the world’s biggest, oldest and most famous ultra-marathon finishes at this landmark cricket ground.

CMA race director Rowyn James said: “The Comrades Marathon Down Run finish venue at Kingsmead Stadium traditionally houses around 110 running clubs on race day.

Participating clubs in this year’s Comrades Marathon are urged to take advantage of the available hospitality suites

All marquee and club sites on the grass embankments are fully booked. There are only eight club sites in the lower southern grandstand seating and a limited number of hospitality suite options still available.

Available suites are situated in the South Stand (22-seater) and West Stand (17-seater). For bookings and enquiries, please call Lailaah at 071 468 9744 or email events@wardevents.co.za