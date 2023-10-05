CMA announces the six charities that it will support

By Carl Peters

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced the names of six charities that will be part of its Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive for the next three-year cycle.

The chosen charities are the Community Chest of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, Childhood Cancer Foundation, Childline KZN, Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust, Rise Against Hunger Africa, and South African Parks Honorary Rangers.

Childline KZN and South African Parks Honorary Rangers are new to the CMA’s charity drive.

The Scottsville-based sports organisation said yesterday that the charities will benefit from its fundraising initiatives over the next three editions of the world-famous ultra-marathon in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The charities are focused on various facets of social and environmental upliftment, from early childhood development to the conservation of protected areas.

The Amabeadibeadi Charity Drive has raised more than R71 million for charity since its inception over 27 years ago, according to the CMA.

The CMA charities and CSI convenor, Pat Freeman, said, “Congratulations to those who have been re-selected and an especially warm welcome to our two new NGOs, Childline KZN and SANParks Honorary Rangers. We so look forward to your participation and wish you success in your involvement with Comrades.”