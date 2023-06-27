Coalitions breed corruption, says SACP

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African Communist Party (SACP) Provincial Secretary Themba Mthembu says coalitions in municipalities are breeding grounds of corruption.

We can all agree that we don’t love coalitions; it is a practice that ignores the masses that voted and favours politicians that have entered into a pact.

Mthembu was speaking at the Alliance Political Council joint media briefing by the African National Congress (ANC), Congress of South African Trade Union (COSATU) and SACP in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Political Council expressed its deep understanding of the importance of ensuring the evolution of the ANC as the leader of the alliance and the leader of society.

Mthembu said the political alliance council had resolved to unite all structures and work towards the resounding victory of the ANC in next years’ elections.

Coalitions

He spoke out against coalitions in various spheres of government stating that they were breeding grounds of corruption.

Coalitions have nothing to do with service delivery, but an arrangement of the elites with ordinary members of society excluded.”

“Therefore, when we go to any election, we want to ensure the resounding victory of the ANC, as the leader of the alliance. We do not want any coalition.”

ANC provincial secretary

ANC Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the council had noted the political instability created by coalitions.

“In most municipalities where there are coalitions we have observed the collapse of service delivery. We resolved that alliance partners in regions must work as a collective to ensure that local government remains the centre of popular participation in the programme of action aimed at strengthening service delivery.”