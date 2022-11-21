Cogta concerned about breach of Municipal Systems Act in Amajuba District Municipality

Witness Reporter

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is concerned with the situation in the Amajuba District Municipality.

The municipality currently does not have a municipal manager or a chief financial officer (CFO) in breach of the Municipal Systems Act.

In a statement, Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said this untenable situation is the result of failure by the council to extend the acting municipal manager’s appointment or appoint a new incumbent during the council sitting that took place on Tuesday last week.

Senior officials from the department have made several attempts to guide the municipality and to get it to correct this breach of the law which threatens its functionality.

The district is tasked with the provision of critical services such as water and sanitation to thousands of households. The failure of the council to appoint an accounting officer places at risk the ability of the municipality to provide services to communities.

Cogta said the municipality has also failed to appoint an acting CFO following the suspension of its current CFO by the Council.

The department is aware of the unlawful and invalid decision taken on [Thursday] by the troika (mayor, speaker, deputy mayor and chief whip) to recall the suspended CFO. This decision is invalid since only [the full] council has the power to uplift a suspension.

The department called upon the councillors within the municipality to “act in line with their oath of office by ensuring that the business of the council is conducted in a manner that is above board and that will not bring the institution into disrepute”.

Cogta said while the department understands that this municipality is governed through a coalition, the stability of the institution should be of utmost importance in the minds of all political parties.