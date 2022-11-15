Cogta concerned over alleged sale of flood relief materials

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has noted with concern, allegations reported in the media of flood victims selling building materials meant for relief purposes.

Also Read | More storm woes after heavy weekend rainfall

In a statement, the department said that if the reports are true, then this should be a concern for everyone as responsible citizens.

This is a total disregard of the rule of law and is a disgrace to say the least. These acts of criminality compromise the integrity of relief efforts made by local and provincial government.

The department called for the law to take its course, also against those that buy the materials, saying they must treat this with ultimate seriousness and urged witnesses to report to the nearest police station.