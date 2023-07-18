Cogta MEC mobilises to address aftermath of fires

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi led the disaster response team to address the aftermath of a fire that destroyed over 1 000 shelters at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban on Sunday.

The fire left more than 2 000 people, including school-going children, homeless.

Tragically, the fire claimed the life of a 25-year-old male from the Eastern Cape, while four others sustained injuries and are currently recovering at King Dinuzulu Hospital.

The MEC extended her condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected. She handed over thousands of blankets, mattresses, and plastic sheeting to assist those affected.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the provincial disaster management and eThekwini Metro have initiated damage and impact assessments and other departments have been mobilised for the reliefs.

Some victims have lost their belongings, including food, legal documents (such as birth certificates, identity documents, and Sassa cards), furniture, and other essentials. Social Development and Sassa have been contacted to provide assistance, especially for the affected children who require school uniforms and books.

Mngadi said the Department of Human Settlements was expected to finalise the assessment and commence material distribution by today, providing affected families with the means to rebuild their homes.

The MEC also visited the community of Ndwedwe, where a fire in Bhamshela partly destroyed the Tusong Centre, which housed several government departments, including Home Affairs, Social Development, and the municipal offices of Ndwedwe Municipality.

She coordinated efforts to mobilise mobile offices, ensuring that affected individuals can access necessary services while the building remains closed. Sithole-Moloi thanked non-governmental organisations, including the Red Cross, Gift of the Givers, and private businesses, for extending their helping hand during this challenging period.

With the winter season in full swing, MEC Sithole-Moloi also appealed to all KwaZulu-Natal residents to remain vigilant and prioritise safety to reduce the risk of fires that have already claimed lives and left thousands homeless.

We urge all communities and families to adhere to safety measures during this winter season. It is unfortunate that we must respond to such incidents that cause devastation, claiming lives and leaving countless individuals without homes. We implore everyone in this province to exercise extra caution when using fire, candles, gas and paraffin stoves.

Meanwhile, in a separate fire incident, a woman (92) died after a fire broke out at Victory Moth Shellhole in Malvern, Durban in the early hours of Monday.

Kevin Pillay, Malvern community policing forum (CPF) chairman, said five units were destroyed and about 60 residents moved to a safe place.

He said there were reports that the fire was started by a candle as the area experienced power outages.In the morning, Pillay put out an alert and plea for non-perishable items like blankets, bottled water, tea and coffee. He said the donations received have exceeded expectation.

I’m out of words for the number of items that we have received already. We might have to send a message to ask the community to no longer bring stuff as we have people coming from all parts of Durban to drop off items.

The eThekwini Municipality wrote on its Facebook page that it was aware of the power outage in Malvern and was working to restore it.

Malvern councilor Chris van den Berg said a cable fault had been identified and municipality teams were working to repair and power could be restored by the morning.

