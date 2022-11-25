Cogta MEC says Msunduzi could take an award for best-managed landfill site

Witness Reporter

Seeing white ibis at the New England Landfill Site was a good sign, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said during an official visit to the dump site on Thursday.

Thebolla, together with the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sihle Zikalala, and uMgungundlovu District mayor Mzi Zuma visited the landfill site for an inspection during the department’s Masakhane Campaign.

Improvements at landfill site

Thebolla said there have been improvements at the landfill site as they now have proper management, which was lacking in the previous years.

He said they were now able to generate revenue from the landfill site

He said in June, they celebrated two years without any fires at the landfill site, which was a huge milestone for the municipality. He said the waste was now dumped and processed in a correct way and they’ve also fixed the roads inside the landfill site.

At this moment, the transfer station is clean and we have blocked the entrance to it to ensure people don’t use it to avoid driving up to the site.

We also bought a yellow plant and we will continue to get more compactor trucks to ensure the landfill site is functional.

He said they were also making sure that chemicals from the landfill site were not dumped in nearby rivers.

There’s always white ibis at the landfill site and environmentalists would attest that these birds are only found on well-managed landfill sites.We know there’s wealth at the site and we are investigating ways to convert waste to energy.

We have buy-in from local industries who said they would buy energy from us if we are able to generate it.

Removing criminals

He said there were about 800 waste pickers inside the landfill site and some of them were criminals.

He said even though some were making a living through recycling, they had to be removed.

He added that they sympathise with those making a living out of recycling and have plans to assist them.

Thebolla said they raided the landfill sites with the police and shacks were burnt, allegedly to hide drugs and ammunition that were kept inside the shacks.

He stated that they were working with all law enforcement, including members of the South African National Defence Force on this.

He confirmed there were municipal employees and other people who had been arrested in connection with criminal activities that were happening at the landfill site, but could not comment further on the arrests.

Zikalala said they had hopes that there won’t be any fires at the landfill site because of the work the municipality has done.

The infrastructure they have, the system they are using to receive waste and process it, as well as managing the system, is very promising.

From what I saw, I can say Msunduzi could take the award for the best-managed landfill site.

Msunduzi still under administration

Commenting on Msunduzi being under administration, Zikalala said the municipality was functional and was taking action against those in the wrong, and they would assist in stabilising the administration.

He said in three months they will review the decision to put the municipality under administration to see if it is still needed.

If not, we will withdraw section 139 and apply 154, where the municipality will ask for assistance on certain things.

During the Masakhane Campaign, which Zikalala said was aimed at encouraging residents to take responsibility for the areas they live in, he also embarked on a clean-up in Imbali.