Cogta MEC to visit Pietermaritzburg areas affected by heavy rains and flooding

Witness Reporter

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala, will on Thursday join disaster management teams in mop-up operations in Msunduzi.

This is after the heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks and flood surrounding communities.

The department said several communities in flooded areas are being evacuated by local disaster management teams.

On his visit, Zikalala will be joined by senior officials from the provincial disaster management centre and political leadership of the affected areas.

Damage in Pietermaritzburg

A downpour in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon left local rivers swollen and many roads under water.

Videos of a floating barge in the Dusi River smashing into the pedestrian bridge in Alexandra Park were circulating on social media.

Other videos appeared to show homes in Edendale surrounded by flood waters.

Msunduzi, however, said late on Wednesday that no incidents had been reported to them.