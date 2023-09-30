Cogta to investigate claims of nepotism against Chris Pappas

By Londiwe Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) will be conducting a thorough investigation into allegations of nepotism against Chris Pappas.

The mayor of uMngeni Municipality and the DA’s premier candidate is accused by ANC member, Sizwe Mchunu, of nepotism and corruption.

In a letter to the public prosecutor, Mchunu alleged that uMngeni paid uMngeni Tourism, which was previously chaired by Pappas’ ex- fiancé Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, R100 000.

Mchunu further claimed that Prinsloo is the sole owner of the company called Growth Spurt Consultancy (GSC), which he said was appointed as consultants to uMngeni Tourism NPO in hosting the Light Up uMngeni Festival.

He said this company was, however, only registered this year while in operation.

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said while the department refrains from making judgements about the veracity of these allegations, it is concerned about them.

“In accordance with our constitutional mandate, we have instructed relevant officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. This investigation will enable us to address the issue promptly and effectively.

Once the investigation is concluded, the department will take appropriate action based on its findings,” said Sithole-Moloi.

In response to Mchunu’s letter, the public protector will conduct an assessment of the complaint to determine whether the public protector has a mandate to investigate the allegations.

Mchunu should expect the outcome of the assessment in 10 days.

uMngeni speaker Janis Holmes said she had dealt with the complaints and has investigated them.

In a 59 second video that was shared on the DA KZN Facebook page on Friday at the party’s Local Government Summit, Pappas said the ANC only knew violence and intimidation.

“That is the space that they operate in internally and that is how they try and influence government … so what you see playing out to me is what they do to each other every day and I’m not going to be dragged into the mud and play in their space.