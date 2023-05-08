Cogta warns of heavy rains that may cause flooding expected in KZN on Monday

By Nompilo Kunene

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned municipalities of expected heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.

This alert follows a weather warning from the South African Weather Service on Sunday, which forecasts heavy rains in various parts of the province on Monday from noon until 11 pm.

The heavy rainfall is expected to affect the following municipalities: Abaqulusi, Danhouser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Severe weather warning for tomorrow, 08-05-2023 over Mpumalanga, Free State, the Wild Coast of Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of KZN.

The rains may cause flooding and damages to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.

Communities and motorists have been urged to be extra cautious and to ensure they are in safe areas during this time.

The department said all Disaster Management Centres and their teams have been activated in all municipalities to address any challenges that may arise.

Residents living in low-lying areas or those situated near rivers are encouraged to monitor water levels. In the event of an emergency, the public is advised to contact their nearest Disaster Management Centre.

“To minimize the risk of damage to property and loss of life, the KZN COGTA advises the public to take necessary precautions. This includes securing loose objects, and avoiding crossing or driving through flooded areas. Motorists are also reminded to drive at reduced speed during heavy rainfalls and to maintain a safe following distance,” said the department.

The public has also been encouraged to remain vigilant and to adhere to all safety measures to ensure that they remain safe during the expected heavy rains. By taking necessary precautions, the public can minimize the potential impact of the predicted heavy rainfall.