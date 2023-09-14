Cold weekend ahead for KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a cold front warning for the KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather warning released on Wednesday evening forecasts high temperatures for the rest of the week, and then chilly conditions for the weekend.

The weather office said KZN residents can expect scorching temperatures on Friday, with Pietermaritzburg expected to experience a maximum of 35°C.

It also shows that Pietermaritzburg will not be the only place experiencing heatwave-like weather as Ixopo and Ulundi will also experience hot weather, reaching a maximum of 34 and 36°C respectively.

Saws said that the rest of KZN will also be having warm weather, with temperatures in the upper twenties and lower thirties.

These are stark contrasts to the weather expected for the weekend.

Pietermaritzburg residents can expect maximum temperatures of 22°C on Saturday.

Most of the province can expect temperatures in the lower to mid-twenties and can expect rain in the evenings, after sunset.