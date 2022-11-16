Collaboration to rehabilitate Bisley Nature Reserve

Jordan Erradu

In a new project, Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR) and the Msunduzi Municipality have collaborated to restore the Bisley Nature Reserve (BNR) to its former glory.

Although the two entities have worked together in the past, the partnership was not formally structured and took place on an ad-hoc basis.

For the first time since its establishment three years ago, FOBNR and the municipality have invested financially, materially and labour-wise to start a new chapter in the restoration of BNR.

Problematic areas

The western boundary fence along Richmond Road has been a massive problem for a long time, as the original construction was sub-standard.

Untreated poles had been used and, instead of being spaced four metres apart, were spaced at 10 m intervals.

As a result, the fence has collapsed in many places and the reserve can be easily accessed by poachers.

Over the years, a great number of zebra, wildebeest, giraffe and antelope have escaped, and have either been taken by opportunists or left to roam adjacent properties.

Although the entire fence cannot be replaced due to financial constraints, FOBNR and the Msunduzi Municipality have collaborated to partially resolve the problem.

The actual Bonnox fencing, although down, is still good for a few years, so the poles are being replaced with treated poles, correctly spaced, and the Bonnox reattached. We have employed Thomas Dladla, who has done all FOBNR fencing projects before and his team is working with assistance from [the municipal employees].

Optimistic about collaboration

According to Peter West, chairperson of FOBNR, this merging of resources is proof that great things can be achieved through a spirit of cooperation and good communication.

While the municipality usually makes headlines for negative reasons, this is a step in the right direction. We are confident that the contributions of both parties will benefit all the inhabitants of the reserve and those who visit them.

West said that Fikile Zwane and Siyabonga Mkhize, two employees of the municipality, deserve credit for always striving to do what is right.

Zwane is the municipal chief conservation officer while Mkhize is the reserve manager.

Since taking up her position, Zwane has made a huge contribution to improvements in BNR, striving to assist FOBNR in our quest to restore it to its former pristine state.

Furthermore, Mkhize has managed his team in assisting with trail clearing, controlled burning, erosion control and even building; and now fencing.

West added that both parties are convinced that this is the beginning of a new chapter in the restoration of BNR.