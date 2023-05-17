College students inhale toxic fumes near their campus

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Students at the eThekwini TVET College Springfield campus in Durban say their health is at risk as they inhale toxic fumes daily due to the mounds of rubbish dumped and burned outside their campus.

Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Ndlelenhle Khanyile, said not only are the mounds of dirt an eyesore, but the smoke from the fires which start at the dump, reach the classrooms and students are constantly coughing.

The longer we inhale this smoke and toxins the more we put ourselves at risk of getting ill, maybe not now but in the long run.

The college is situated near a municipal landfill site, but to avoid the costs of dumping legally many people prefer to dump on the road close by — a trend that started when the landfill site was closed years ago due to its being full.

The Witness visited the site on Tuesday, having been invited by ActionSA, who conducted an oversight visit at the campus.

Khanyile said the state of the college premises and its surroundings are an embarrassment for the students.

We can’t even take pictures for our family at home for them to see where we are studying because we are ashamed of the state of the premises.

A man who frequents the dumpsite said people live and feed their families from money they make at the dumpsite. Waste pickers can make up to R1 000 a day from charging people to off-load their waste there.

While on site, The Witness observed a landscaping company offloading a truckload of branches and tree trunks outside the campus and many other small vans dumping household items outside the campus.

One of the waste pickers said it would be a shame to have the “dumpsite” removed as it was the only way he could get food on the table.

“I think the solution would be for the municipality to allow us into the municipal landfill site to continue searching for valuable items that we can resell and also make extra cash from assisting trucks offload waste as we do here.”

eThekwini aware of concerns

eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said Durban Cleansing and Solid Waste (DSW) has noted with concern the increase in illegal dumping around Bisasar Road where the campus is situated. She said the unit was currently assessing the situation and formulating a plan to clear illegal dumps in the area.

The city said the illegal dumping emanates from businesses and residents dumping refuse illegally.

Khuzwayo said there have been various cleansing and solid waste clean-ups that have proven unsustainable, adding that the city needed a multi-disciplinary intervention pulling together several units in the municipality.

A joint operational plan by these various units is being rolled out from May 17. For sustainability in the short-term Metro Police will support with enforcement while a long-term solution is being explored. We appeal to the community to work with the city in keeping that site, and other areas across the municipality clean. Anyone dumping illegally anywhere is part of the problem in keeping the city clean.

ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, said on a daily basis there were toxic fumes released in the air due to the flames that continuously burn outside the college that pose a health threat to the students and staff of the college.

Mncwango said the municipality offered temporary solutions by removing debris from the road, but would dump it on the pavement.

“It is baffling as to how such an issue that has devastated the environment and air quality can go ignored by the municipality for a number of years … we will write to the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, to ensure that environmental regulations are put in place in this area, and solutions are [found] to clear the rubbish,” he said.

He said he will also put a motion before the eThekwini Municipality council in the next council meeting to put an immediate stop to the illegal dumping by providing a permanent solution by placing security in the area to enforce the bylaws.