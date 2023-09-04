CollegeConnect

By Witness Reporter

In a bid to foster collaboration and encourage professional growth, Maritzburg College Connect hosted a Business Networking Breakfast recently.

The event took place at the newly inaugurated CoffeeBox on the campus premises and brought together a diverse array of individuals from the College community.

Guided by Sue Buchanan-Clarke, the steward of the community’s growth and development team, the event encouraged discussions and insights from guest- speakers – including local businessman Con Malherbe, a former parent of three College boys and the brain behind CoffeeBox and CoffeeBerry in PMB. Malherbe’s discourse delved into the significance of cultivating a robust network over time while maintaining equilibrium across all facets of life.

Adding another layer of expertise, Andrew Oberholzer, an alumnus from the Class of 2016, shared his experiences as an entrepreneur in his new start-up business, Surgency Wealth.

College Connect, an integral arm of the broader College Community, is currently commemorating its 160th anniversary. This community encompasses the prestigious Old Boys Association, boasting a global membership of 12 000, as well as past and present College parents, friends, service providers, and more than 120 dedicated staff members.

The overarching mission of College Connect revolves around four key objectives, aimed at nurturing the community’s prosperity and progress.

College Connect’s mission is to foster growth and success within the community through four core objectives: empowering career development by developing a world-class work experience programme for boys, facilitating wealth creation via business-to-business opportunities, promoting skills and resource sharing, and nurturing relationship building through networking and support.

At the heart of College Connect’s philosophy lies the commitment to keep the community well- informed, closely connected, and perpetually inspired. By doing so, the initiative aspires to foster collaboration and upliftment among its members.