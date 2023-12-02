Commemoration and solidarity on World Aids Day

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube led the official commemoration of World Aids Day in Mandeni, northern KZN on Friday.

As the chairpersons of the South African National Aids Council and Provincial Aids Council respectively, they also launched the South African chapter of the Global Alliance to end Aids in children.

Mashatile said the commemoration of World Aids Day provided an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and unity of purpose in the fight against HIV, to support those living with HIV, and to remember those who succumbed to AIDS-related illnesses.

This day also serves as a reflection on progress made in response to the HIV epidemic and raises awareness about the challenges remaining towards achieving the goal of ending Aids by 2030. The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Let communities lead’. This theme urges all of us as stakeholders, and communities to re-double our efforts and invest in community-led interventions and community-centred approaches in responding to the HIV epidemic.

He said the theme also encouraged communities to address inequalities such as poverty, discrimination, and inadequate access to services, particularly for vulnerable communities like women, transgender persons, sex workers, persons with disabilities, and children.

“Communities must actively participate in strategic interventions to combat stigma, discrimination, and human rights violations affecting individuals infected and affected by HIV/Aids,” he said.

Mashatile added that the recent results of the South African national HIV prevalence, incidence, and behavioural survey done by the Human Sciences Research Council showed a decline in HIV infections.

According to this survey, there are about 7,8 million people living with HIV in our country, which is a decrease from 14% in 2017 to 12,7% in 2022.

While the results clearly show that the prevalence of HIV is declining, there are some worrying patterns regarding the age group between the ages of 25 and 49 years. Among females, HIV prevalence was highest in ages 35 to 39 years at 34,2%, whereas among males, HIV prevalence was highest in ages 45 to 49 years at 27,1%.

“We must take extraordinary measures as a society to protect kids against immoral predators,” he said.

In Durban, the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) South Africa marked World Aids Day with the community of KwaMashu.”

“People living with HIV are at the heart of what we do, we are celebrating the diverse group of people who make up this community and celebrating the HIV allies who stand shoulder to shoulder with them and fight for HIV rights while celebrating the milestones that have been achieved over the years.

“The event will be hosted in partnership with the community of KwaMashu and surrounding areas,” said the AHF in a statement.