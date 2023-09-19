Commission releases damning report on KZN water crisis

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that in KwaZulu-Natal, municipalities and water service authorities (WSAs) have violated residents’ right to access clean drinking water.

This was revealed on Monday when the commission released the report of the findings of the KZN water crisis inquiry held in 2022 after more than 600 complaints had been received since 2020.

The findings included: profound challenges in accessing water and multiple violations of human rights across the province; disproportionate impact on impoverished communities, vulnerable households, and local economic development.

Other findings include stark disparities between rural and urban communities in accessing basic services, violating rights to equality and dignity; poor planning, mismanagement of resources, and inadequate maintenance of infrastructure by municipalities and WSAs; failure to transform apartheid-era spatial planning to benefit previously excluded communities; and lack of commitment from WSAs in delivering bulk water services and unrealistic tariffs.

The report read:

The commission found unacceptable the failure of the state, 28 years post-apartheid, to transform colonial and apartheid-era spatial planning to benefit previously excluded and disadvantaged communities.

Msunduzi Municipality

In Msunduzi Municipality, the SAHRC said hearing consultations with the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) revealed that the city was plagued by political interference and poor service delivery.

They identified decaying infrastructure, understaffing, and challenges of unqualified, inexperienced, and unskilled municipality management and staff. This has resulted in delays in turnaround time in repairing burst pipes and poor workmanship, triggering further water leakages and wastage.

Reacting to the report, Marrc’s chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said:

“We are fortunate in Msunduzi to have access to clean drinking water but mostly in the suburbs. This can’t be said for communities living in the townships and rural areas where they don’t have accesss to clean drinking water.

“We however find that municipalities don’t comply with international, constitutional, and statutory provisions like the Bill of Rights in the SA Constitution. The Bill of Rights is constantly violated by our government and especially the municipalities,” he said.

Waldhausen said he agreed with the SAHRC that 29 years was well over enough time to transform infrastructure.

“Marrc’s submission to the SAHRC inquiry highlighted political interference and cadre deployment as the major stumbling blocks to development.

“The new local government processes that started post-1994 made a special mention of a developmental approach to local government that has not been implemented to the level it should be at,” he said.

The commission said the consultations with Msunduzi Municipality also revealed historic grievances of communities like the Vulindlela community, which had experienced water cuts since 2016, with water available for one week, and then cut off for three weeks.

eThekwini Municipality

According to the SAHRC, eThekwini Municipality reported that more people lived in informal settlements and rural areas than in settled communities.

In eThekwini, 80,56% of households have access to a basic level of water, 71,51% have access to a basic level of sanitation; 76,23% of indigent households have access to free basic services, and 58,56% to free basic sanitation services. The municipality reported that no one has to perform open defecation — everyone has at least access to chemical toilets.

The municipality reported to the SAHRC that it owned 130 tankers and needed a further 102 tankers to ensure delivery of water to those not reached through the water system.

“Challenges cited in water service provision raised by the municipality include an increase in the number of households, through uncontrolled migration, and burgeoning informal settlements.”

SAHRC said the panel raised the Tongaat community’s complaint about the lack of attention and care from the municipality, and concerns regarding the community’s sense of being ignored.

“Regarding communication and leadership from the municipality in this regard, it was reported that the mayor and minister Senzo Mchunu have been visiting Tongaat, meeting with the management of Tongaat-Hulett, and deploying officials. Tankers have been deployed as an interim relief measure, filling JoJo tanks in the evenings, with these allocated to ward and proportional representation (PR) or party councillors, augmented by local business.

The municipality reported that the MEC, deputy mayor and mayor have engaged with community structures in numerous meetings, examining plant damage and deliberating on possible repair solutions. The municipality reported that Tongaat has been prioritised and allocated more tankers than any other community around Durban,” it said.

Recommendations

Some of the SAHRC’s recommendations include:

• The implementation of appropriate customer care divisions with a dedicated customer services team;

• Instituting call-centre mechanisms to receive and refer complaints, with appropriate standard operating procedures to ensure the maintenance of a register of complaints, maximum (six-hour) turn-around time to restore water service delivery and monitoring of resolution of complaints;

• Implementing local accountability mechanisms with communities, such as sign-off on water delivery by tankers, and filling of JoJo tanks, managed by local ward councillors;

• Being mindful of and give effect to stakeholders’ constitutional rights to just administrative action (Constitution, section 33(1)), and their right to written reasons in instances where their rights have been adversely affected by administrative action (Constitution section 33(2));

• Undertaking a cost-effectiveness study to consider buying tankers as opposed to outsourcing this service;

• Moving towards implementing permanent solutions to water service provision, utilising tankers only in instances of emergency; and

• Prioritising and addressing longstanding backlogs in infrastructure maintenance, and fast-track the implementation of the national water and sanitation master plan.

All the municipalities, as WSAs, and the local municipalities that appeared before the commission, in their capacity of providers of water services to households, are recommended to enact the above measures and report on their uptakes of the recommendations within 12 months of the date of this report.

Msunduzi and eThekwini municipalities said they needed time to study the findings on the report and recommendations before commenting on them.

Political parties

Opposition parties in KZN said the SAHRC findings were expected.

ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango said municipalities failed to prioritise the communities’ needs and treated the provision of water as a favour to the people instead of a right.



Mncwango said:

The municipalities needed to prioritise building the correct infrastructure in rural communities to bring water to the people. Water projects are always disturbed by corruption and political interference. Water tankers are being abused, they are not only being used to bring water to the people but also to create wealth for politicians.

Inkatha Freedom Party chairperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi said the report contradicted what the municipality had been boasting about concerning its clean water, “when it is clear that not everyone enjoys that privilege”.

“Democracy is old; we shouldn’t be talking about ageing infrastructure 29 years after democracy. The ANC always hides behind the apartheid system; those issues should have been fixed by now.”

The Democratic Alliance KZN spokesperson on economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Heinz de Boer said WSAs were a major problem in KwaZulu-Natal and that the DA believes that they have violated people’s rights for many years.

De Boer said there were people in the province who have never had running water or a pipe bringing water to their home since democracy.

I am glad that the SAHRC has removed politics out of it and provided a fair report and reflection of the water crisis. People should be outraged by these findings.

DA uThukela chairperson, councillor Thys Janse van Rensburg said since 2020, the DA in uThukela has been lodging complaints with the SAHRC regarding the ongoing lack of basic water service delivery.

“Even today, thousands of residents in Loskop, within the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, continue to endure significant disruptions as they protest the lack of water.”

He said the DA in KwaZulu-Natal and in uThukela will closely monitor how the recommendations and findings of the report are implemented.