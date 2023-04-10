Communities rally together to assist those stranded after tragic N3 pile-up

By Chris Ndaliso

A multi-vehicle crash on the N3 near Hilton on Monday afternoon left at least five people dead and numerous people injured.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Monday evening with community members rallying together to assist those affected by the pile-up and those who could not reach their destinations because of the road closure.

Messages were doing their rounds on social media from people offering to assist. One message read, “If you have any relatives in need of assistance, they may go to Madrassah An Noor in Cedara, or contact the MI Murchies for assistance”.

There was also a cell number accompanying the message for anyone who needed assistance.

Another message read, “We are in desperate need of sandwiches, snacks and food for the accident survivors.

“I am busy getting tea, coffee, sugar, etc for the Hilton Town Hall where survivors will be housed- from Hilton Buddies”.

Member Deidre Rautenbach said the response from the Hilton community was overwhelming. She said people donated coffee, tea and food.

You should come to the town hall and see for yourself. This is heart-warming knowing that our community is a caring one.

The uMngeni Municipality made the Hilton Town Hall available to any motorist on the N3 who required a place to stay or rest.

Mayor Chris Pappas said in a statement that mattresses, blankets and a hot meal will be provided.

At the time of going to print the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department confirmed that 35 heavy duty and light motor vehicles were involved in the accident. The total number of deaths could not be confirmed.

Injured people were reportedly strewn all over the scene, waiting for transport to the nearest hospitals. There were major traffic congestion and delays experienced on the N3 toll route near the Cedara Interchange.

Traffic authorities requested road users to delay their travels, if possible, and to approach the area with caution if it was unavoidable.

“The accident has forced the authorities to close the southbound between Hilton and Cedara, Johannesburg bound. N3 North (Durban bound) has also been forced to close due to recoveries and provision of access by emergency services to the accident scene. There is currently thick mist and slight rainfall, which is demanding that motorists adjust their driving patterns,” said the department in a statement.

It said preliminary investigations suggested that five people died in the mayhem while scores sustained injuries during the crash.

“This accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis and twenty-two light motor vehicles. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as R103 or delay their travel arrangements until the road is cleared.

“They are also cautioned of inclement weather that is expected overnight. The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing as various agencies are currently on the scene,” said the department.

Emergency teams and traffic officials were still on scene late on Monday night working hard to recover all casualties, assist the injured and to recover the wreckages.

The department said this is anticipated to take a while and motorists were urged to delay their travel to avoid spending hours on the traffic.