Community assaults woman after she chained her child and left

By Nompilo Kunene

A woman who shackled her daughter to a rafter in their informal home was assaulted by members of the community in Redcliffe, in Durban, on Sunday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were called by a resident of an area popularly known as Sandpit asking for help after a mob began assaulting the mother.

“According to the caller, residents walking past the informal home peered through a window and noticed a girl child shackled with a metal chain.

“The chain was fastened with a lock. The opposite end was secured to a rafter along the roof. The child is believed to be approximately seven years old,” said Balram.

He said when reaction officers arrived, they met with police officers from the Verulam SAPS.

“It was established that the woman restrained her child before leaving this morning.

“Upon her return, the mob began assaulting her with sticks. The woman fled into her home and locked the door in an attempt to flee the furious crowd.”

Redcliffe informal settlement residents gather around the home of the woman who chained her child inside the house and left. Photo: Supplied

Balram said the mother and child were removed from the home and taken to the Verulam police station.