Community beats suspected criminal to death

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A suspected thief from Pakis Informal Settlements in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, was beaten and left to die on the side of the road on Sunday night.

Siboniso Ndlovu (29) was beaten to death allegedly by over 50 community members after they suspected him of stealing in the area.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the incident took place at around 10 pm.

“It is alleged that three unknown women informed the deceased’s girlfriend about the assault and the girlfriend went to the scene to check.

The deceased was attacked with sticks, and iron pipes and was burnt with plastic. The alleged attackers also wanted to attack the girlfriend accusing her of knowing where the stolen goods were hidden.

Gwala said the alleged attackers then put Ndlovu in a wheelbarrow and left it on the side of the road while waiting for an ambulance.

“He was declared dead on the scene. Police are investigating a case of murder,” said Gwala.