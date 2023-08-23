Community catches alleged hitman after councillor survives hit

By Witness Reporter

An alleged hitman was caught by the KwaNongoma police and community members after shooting a local councillor on Wednesday morning.

The alleged hitman was nabbed as he was trying to run away after shooting a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor, who is also a local teacher in the area.

The councillor from ward 4 in KwaNongoma survived the hail of bullets and was rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance.

The community members and the police moved swiftly, cornered the suspect and he was caught.

This is the second councillor to be attacked in KwaNongoma. A few weeks ago, another NFP councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu, was shot and killed at her home.

Recently, an ANC councillor in uMkhambathini, Mzwandile Shandu, survived an assassination attempt.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka said the alarming rate of attacks is a serious concern to government and all peace-loving South Africans.

He commended the community for their bravery, saying that their actions will help expose all the hitmen and those involved in political killings in the province.

“The community of KwaNongoma demonstrated today that, working together with the police, we can expose these hitmen.

“This is a known person to the community and, we believe his arrest will expose even political leaders and political parties, who are causing instability in KwaNongoma.

“People of Nongoma must allow the democratic processes to prevail and we must all resist violence. Police will continue with their investigation but further to that we also want to know who is behind these assassination attacks in Nongoma.

“Recently another councillor was killed in the same municipality. This points to a well-orchestrated political plot to destabilise the municipality,” said Hlomuka.

Recently, there have been political changes in the Nongoma Municipality, which saw the NFP, ANC and EFF taking control of the municipality.

Since these political changes, Hlomuka said there has been political tensions in the area.

Hlomuka said there are no “no go areas” in the province and anyone seeking to reverse the gains of political freedom will be defeated.

“Communities must protect councillors as their leaders.

“These hitmen live in the same communities and must be exposed. People must also revolt against political parties and leaders who are ordering hitmen to resolve political differences.

“Through the Multi-Party-Political Intervention Committee, the province has stabilised many areas and we will pay closer attention to Nongoma and Zululand District. No barrel of a gun can replace the democratic will of the people,” said Hlomuka.