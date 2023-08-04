Community Chest determined to make a difference

By Witness Reporter

Despite tough economic challenges the Pietermaritzburg and District Community Chest still managed to deliver over R1 million support to 45 beneficiary organisations.

The chairperson, Primi Chetty, commended the institution’s resilience, the courage and ingenuity of its staff, and the unwavering commitment of donors for ensuring that the Community Chest continues to make a significant difference in the community.

ALSO READ | Sponsors give community chest a new car

During the annual general meeting on Thursday morning, chairperson Primi Chetty highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the Community Chest amid the current state of the local economy, as well as the impact of global events like the war in Ukraine, which had adverse effects on food security, and the mounting consequences of climate change, which further exacerbated vulnerabilities within the community.

With communities in need of food, organisations like ours are becoming more relevant, yet accessing the resources needed to address these challenges is becoming more challenging. Around us, many major and similar organisations are unbale to sustain their efforts and calling it a day. The Community Chest continues to strive in its various challenges.

ALSO READ | Community Chest launches campaign to help families, businesses affected by unrest

“If we tally all the small improvements, the bigger picture suddenly looks brighter,” Chetty said.

After the AGM, Community Chest held its annual donor appreciation awards ceremony.

See next week’s Witness newspaper for further coverage.